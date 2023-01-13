Wrapped BNB Market Cap Hits $1.08 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $288.66 or 0.01531752 BTC on popular exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $96.11 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,732,232 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

