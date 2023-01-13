Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 4,969 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,158,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,698,000 after buying an additional 23,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 18.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,773,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,161,000 after buying an additional 577,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,243,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,681,000 after buying an additional 86,028 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,886,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,693,000 after acquiring an additional 152,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPG. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.17.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 22,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $164.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 120.20%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

