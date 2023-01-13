Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 7,266.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allstate Trading Up 0.9 %
ALL stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.27. 10,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,258. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $111.85 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of -96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.
Allstate Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.44%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allstate (ALL)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.