Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. JMP Securities lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. CBRE Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $5,794,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,680,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,384,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at $70,305,556.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 605,286 shares of company stock valued at $35,316,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock remained flat at $58.34 on Friday. 7,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,258. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 11.54%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

