Wright Investors Service Inc. Increases Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 32,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 9.5% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 19,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Progressive by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 382,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,442,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 10.1% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,999 shares of company stock valued at $15,912,352. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $133.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,352. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.89. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $100.81 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.77.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.