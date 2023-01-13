Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 302 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the second quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MET. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.64. 46,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579,748. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

