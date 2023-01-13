Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 8,531 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,453 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,531 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.52.

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,158. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $253.75. The stock has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

