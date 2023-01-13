XRP (XRP) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. XRP has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion and $1.07 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRP coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001982 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 12% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003135 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00008575 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.60 or 0.00430823 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,763.84 or 0.30429882 BTC.
XRP Profile
XRP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,164,463 coins and its circulating supply is 50,623,288,122 coins. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. The official message board for XRP is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
