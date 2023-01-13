XRP (XRP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.17 Billion

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One XRP coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a total market cap of $18.86 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, XRP has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
XRP Coin Profile
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,989,164,463 coins and its circulating supply is 50,623,288,122 coins. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.
