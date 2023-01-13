Xylem (NYSE:XYL) PT Raised to $105.00 at Mizuho

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE:XYL opened at $116.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Xylem has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $117.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

