Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $105.00. The company traded as high as $118.83 and last traded at $116.57, with a volume of 3793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.19.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.60.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xylem by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Xylem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

