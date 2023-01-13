YES WORLD Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.80 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. YES WORLD has a total market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

YES WORLD Profile

YES WORLD was first traded on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YES WORLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YES WORLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

