Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is Ocean Arete Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Ocean Arete Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Yum China comprises approximately 6.0% of Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ocean Arete Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Yum China by 5.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 3,095 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $165,892.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,143.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum China Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of YUMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The company had a trading volume of 40,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,309. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

