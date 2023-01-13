Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Trading 0.8% Higher

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.61. 703,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 365,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Yunji Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Yunji during the third quarter worth $765,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Yunji during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

