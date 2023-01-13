YUSD Stablecoin Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market capitalization of $217.67 million and $239,963.09 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00425363 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5,828.92 or 0.30044242 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.29 or 0.00970511 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

Buying and Selling YUSD Stablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00117274 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $233,592.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.