Zcash Price Hits $45.33 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.33 or 0.00228251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zcash has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. Zcash has a market cap of $731.28 million and approximately $51.43 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00049884 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,132,056 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.