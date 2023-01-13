Zcash Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $47.33 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 12th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for $45.01 or 0.00239224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a market capitalization of $725.81 million and $47.33 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00080500 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00048884 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001996 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000220 BTC.
Zcash Profile
Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,125,469 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Zcash
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
