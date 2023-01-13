ZClassic (ZCL) Reaches Market Cap of $403,048.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $403,048.35 and $61.51 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 17.1% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00229074 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00079284 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00048758 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

