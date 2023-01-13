ZEDXION Trading Up 0% This Week (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. ZEDXION has a total market cap of $2.00 billion and approximately $1.79 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 72.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.68 or 0.00425945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,769.07 or 0.30085302 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00985361 BTC.

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION was first traded on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ZEDXION is zedxion.io. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEDXION

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

