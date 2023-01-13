Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Bought by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC increased its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Avory & Company LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Zillow Group worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $295,916.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,029.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Z opened at $43.23 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $65.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -37.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 3.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Z has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

