Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $8.67, but opened at $8.98. Zymeworks shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1,912 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink lowered Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 89.24% and a negative net margin of 751.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

