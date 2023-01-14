12,000 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Lennar in the second quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LEN opened at $98.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $109.73.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.53.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

