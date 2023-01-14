1,300 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 84,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,501,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,687. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $271.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.54.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

