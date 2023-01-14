19,666 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Acquired by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2,323.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.44.

Shares of HSIC opened at $80.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

