35,340 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Purchased by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,969,000 after buying an additional 5,828,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 567.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 183,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 496,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 156,831 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 441.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 164,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 134,433 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 194,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 129,210 shares during the period.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $18.61.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

