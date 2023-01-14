4,783 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $80.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average of $81.88.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 69.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

