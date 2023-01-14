5,000,000 Shares in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD) Bought by Truxt Investmentos Ltda.

Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000,000. Waldencast makes up 9.8% of Truxt Investmentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. owned 4.65% of Waldencast as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WALD. UBS Group AG raised its position in Waldencast by 295.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the second quarter valued at about $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

WALD opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Waldencast plc has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

