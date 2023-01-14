51,379 Shares in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 51,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth about $473,000. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CRBG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.64.

Corebridge Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of CRBG opened at $20.89 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Corebridge Financial Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

