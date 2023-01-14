5,340 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

