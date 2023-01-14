5,340 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Acquired by Howard Wealth Management LLC

Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.
iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSEARCA IHI opened at $54.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.46. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $62.55.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.