71,464 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Spartan Planning & Wealth Management

Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 71,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 9.4% of Spartan Planning & Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management owned 0.14% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $100.15. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $99.96 and a twelve month high of $100.39.

