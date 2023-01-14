7Pixels Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One 7Pixels token can now be bought for about $4.52 or 0.00021653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 7Pixels has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $73.16 million and approximately $36,784.39 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels was first traded on June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here. 7Pixels’ official website is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 4.57455834 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $37,964.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

