A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Trading Down 16.7%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 318,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 115,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.13 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

