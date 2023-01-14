A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 28,900.00 to 27,700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19,725.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.64.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.15. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 61.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.