AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV opened at $153.60 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.89.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

