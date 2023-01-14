Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance
FAX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.