Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

FAX opened at $2.83 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,172 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

