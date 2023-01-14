abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AAIF opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.15. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.19.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

