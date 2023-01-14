abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.10

abrdn Asian Income Fund Limited (LON:AAIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from abrdn Asian Income Fund’s previous dividend of $2.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
abrdn Asian Income Fund Stock Performance
LON AAIF opened at GBX 226.50 ($2.76) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 871.15. abrdn Asian Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 185 ($2.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 238.60 ($2.91). The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 216.48 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 212.19.
About abrdn Asian Income Fund
