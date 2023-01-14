AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) Trading Up 2.1%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.45. Approximately 590,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 294,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

AC Immune ( NASDAQ:ACIU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. On average, analysts anticipate that AC Immune SA will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AC Immune by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsbury Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AC Immune by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $1,208,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

