Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 95.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,882 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Acadia Healthcare worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 48,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Loop Capital raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

About Acadia Healthcare



Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

