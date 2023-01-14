Acala Token (ACA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.15 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 8.6% against the dollar. Acala Token has a total market cap of $75.86 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00030810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00018191 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000723 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00230995 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.12689557 USD and is up 7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,568,488.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.