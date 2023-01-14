Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.21.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

TSE:AAV opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.19.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.