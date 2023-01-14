Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Firstegy

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC raised their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 target price on Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.21.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AAV opened at C$8.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.38. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.98 and a 52-week high of C$12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

