AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) Trading Up 3.7%

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 514,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 516,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on LIDR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on AEye from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on AEye in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get AEye alerts:

AEye Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AEye

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AEye, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AEye by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,354 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEye during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

About AEye

(Get Rating)

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.