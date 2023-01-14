AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.34% of AF Acquisition worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 972,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 838,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,365,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 640,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AF Acquisition by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 637,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after buying an additional 99,393 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFAQ remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,557. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.89.

AF Acquisition Company Profile

AF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

