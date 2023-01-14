Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Aflac were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL opened at $72.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.07 and a 1 year high of $74.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

