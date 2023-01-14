Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFL. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price objective on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.01 and a 200 day moving average of $63.41. Aflac has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $74.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 6,290.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,255,488 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 982.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,240 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,212 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,661,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,493,000 after acquiring an additional 745,346 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

