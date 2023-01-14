AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.44

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.44 and traded as high as C$7.63. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.57, with a volume of 61,909 shares.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of C$487.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 41,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$272,681.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,352,318.50.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

