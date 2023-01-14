Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $170.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00.

A has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Price Performance

NYSE A opened at $156.92 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,589 shares of company stock worth $34,061,140.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,168 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,895,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after purchasing an additional 942,651 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

