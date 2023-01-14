Aion Trading 12.5% Higher This Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0326 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00101679 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00196000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00059701 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00030170 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.