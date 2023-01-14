Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

AFLYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Air France-KLM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €1.65 ($1.77) to €1.45 ($1.56) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.98.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

