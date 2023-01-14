Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Alfen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Alfen alerts:

Alfen Price Performance

Shares of Alfen stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. Alfen has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $90.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

Alfen Company Profile

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alfen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.